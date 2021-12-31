Connable Office Inc Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Valero Energy Corp, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: MCHI, EMB, ARKW, VTIP, ARKG, ACWX, EOG, MAR, IWB, IWN, MUB, VXF, NVO, IVV, BOX, AIR, ENSG, KRG, SWX, TPH, COMM, VLD,

MCHI, EMB, ARKW, VTIP, ARKG, ACWX, EOG, MAR, IWB, IWN, MUB, VXF, NVO, IVV, BOX, AIR, ENSG, KRG, SWX, TPH, COMM, VLD, Added Positions: SPY, IEFA, EEM, VGK, XLF, GUNR, EFA, EFV, KBA, AGG, IJS, VB, TIP, RTX, IRDM, HON, FISV, FORM, FELE, IQV, DAR, CWST, MOG.A, CCMP, KLAC, KMPR, BCO, ADSK, WTM, MYGN, MTH, SSB, AEIS, WWW, UBSI, USB, TRMK, TTI, SF, STAG, OLN, SMG, SANM, R, RGA, RJF, PLXS, PTEN, ENR, AIN, AIMC, AROC, BERY, AVGO, CIT, CNO, CBT, CNMD, OFC, CBRL, CCK, MATX, ENS, EFSC, FRME, FCFS, FSP, GATX, GPK, HTLF, HXL, HOPE, JELD,

SPY, IEFA, EEM, VGK, XLF, GUNR, EFA, EFV, KBA, AGG, IJS, VB, TIP, RTX, IRDM, HON, FISV, FORM, FELE, IQV, DAR, CWST, MOG.A, CCMP, KLAC, KMPR, BCO, ADSK, WTM, MYGN, MTH, SSB, AEIS, WWW, UBSI, USB, TRMK, TTI, SF, STAG, OLN, SMG, SANM, R, RGA, RJF, PLXS, PTEN, ENR, AIN, AIMC, AROC, BERY, AVGO, CIT, CNO, CBT, CNMD, OFC, CBRL, CCK, MATX, ENS, EFSC, FRME, FCFS, FSP, GATX, GPK, HTLF, HXL, HOPE, JELD, Reduced Positions: XOP, GOOG, TSLA, ROK, LOW, MSFT, VNQ, PEP, MD, KEYS, ENTG, ABT, JPM, HBAN, KEY, AIG, SCHW, VOO, TDY, AMZN, PG, GOOGL, NEE, MPWR, MTCH, AAPL, UNP, CTLT, IDXX, COP, COST, CSGP, CDNS, KO, TKR, TMO, DVN, CRM, DIS, AXP, PLD, PENN, BDX, LFUS, OTIS, FDS, FHN, HMN, AMGN, ANSS, IT, ISBC, HLI, TEX, MOH, BRX, PRI, POR, FNB,

XOP, GOOG, TSLA, ROK, LOW, MSFT, VNQ, PEP, MD, KEYS, ENTG, ABT, JPM, HBAN, KEY, AIG, SCHW, VOO, TDY, AMZN, PG, GOOGL, NEE, MPWR, MTCH, AAPL, UNP, CTLT, IDXX, COP, COST, CSGP, CDNS, KO, TKR, TMO, DVN, CRM, DIS, AXP, PLD, PENN, BDX, LFUS, OTIS, FDS, FHN, HMN, AMGN, ANSS, IT, ISBC, HLI, TEX, MOH, BRX, PRI, POR, FNB, Sold Out: ARKK, VLO, MELI, ECL, HDB, ZG, PSN, EBS, SCS, FHB, VIVO,

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Valero Energy Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Ecolab Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connable Office Inc. As of 2021Q4, Connable Office Inc owns 222 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONNABLE OFFICE INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connable+office+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 259,580 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,394,218 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,143,812 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 469,640 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 664,403 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 191,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 101,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 56,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 384,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 234,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 206,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.