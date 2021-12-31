Connable Office Inc Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Valero Energy Corp, MercadoLibre Inc

- New Purchases: MCHI, EMB, ARKW, VTIP, ARKG, ACWX, EOG, MAR, IWB, IWN, MUB, VXF, NVO, IVV, BOX, AIR, ENSG, KRG, SWX, TPH, COMM, VLD,
- Added Positions: SPY, IEFA, EEM, VGK, XLF, GUNR, EFA, EFV, KBA, AGG, IJS, VB, TIP, RTX, IRDM, HON, FISV, FORM, FELE, IQV, DAR, CWST, MOG.A, CCMP, KLAC, KMPR, BCO, ADSK, WTM, MYGN, MTH, SSB, AEIS, WWW, UBSI, USB, TRMK, TTI, SF, STAG, OLN, SMG, SANM, R, RGA, RJF, PLXS, PTEN, ENR, AIN, AIMC, AROC, BERY, AVGO, CIT, CNO, CBT, CNMD, OFC, CBRL, CCK, MATX, ENS, EFSC, FRME, FCFS, FSP, GATX, GPK, HTLF, HXL, HOPE, JELD,
- Reduced Positions: XOP, GOOG, TSLA, ROK, LOW, MSFT, VNQ, PEP, MD, KEYS, ENTG, ABT, JPM, HBAN, KEY, AIG, SCHW, VOO, TDY, AMZN, PG, GOOGL, NEE, MPWR, MTCH, AAPL, UNP, CTLT, IDXX, COP, COST, CSGP, CDNS, KO, TKR, TMO, DVN, CRM, DIS, AXP, PLD, PENN, BDX, LFUS, OTIS, FDS, FHN, HMN, AMGN, ANSS, IT, ISBC, HLI, TEX, MOH, BRX, PRI, POR, FNB,
- Sold Out: ARKK, VLO, MELI, ECL, HDB, ZG, PSN, EBS, SCS, FHB, VIVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of CONNABLE OFFICE INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 259,580 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,394,218 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,143,812 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 469,640 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 664,403 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 191,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 101,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 56,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 384,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 234,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 206,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.
