Capula Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capula Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Capula Management Ltd owns 167 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capula Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capula+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,166,828 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.55%
Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,473,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 807,200 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 683,900 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 519,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 119,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 167,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.18%. The holding were 2,166,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 157.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 943,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 549.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.