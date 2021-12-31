Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Capula Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

Just now
Investment company Capula Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capula Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Capula Management Ltd owns 167 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capula Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capula+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capula Management Ltd
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,166,828 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,473,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 807,200 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 683,900 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 519,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 119,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 167,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.18%. The holding were 2,166,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 157.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 943,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 549.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capula Management Ltd.

