Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys Sylvamo Corp, Theravance Biopharma Inc, WideOpenWest Inc, Sells N-able Inc, James River Group Holdings, Adtalem Global Education Inc

Madison Avenue Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 176,517 shares, 24.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32% Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) - 6,648,025 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.86% Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,376,909 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) - 2,090,335 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 5,753,210 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83%

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 2,090,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 6,648,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 558.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 442,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,635,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc by 146.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 139,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Zovio Inc by 142.47%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77.