Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys Sylvamo Corp, Theravance Biopharma Inc, WideOpenWest Inc, Sells N-able Inc, James River Group Holdings, Adtalem Global Education Inc

- New Purchases: SLVM,
- Added Positions: TBPH, GHC, WOW, STGW, PFSW, CDR, ZVO,
- Reduced Positions: NABL, JRVR, ATGE, SMCI, SFE, KARO,
- Sold Out: TGNA, CPLG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Madison Avenue Partners, LP
- Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 176,517 shares, 24.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) - 6,648,025 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.86%
- Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,376,909 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
- Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) - 2,090,335 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 5,753,210 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83%
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 2,090,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 6,648,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 558.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 442,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,635,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc by 146.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 139,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zovio Inc (ZVO)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in Zovio Inc by 142.47%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01.Sold Out: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77.
