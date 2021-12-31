Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, Viasat Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Linamar Corp

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: TMUS, VSAT, PSX, BP, DISCK, LSXMK,

TMUS, VSAT, PSX, BP, DISCK, LSXMK, Reduced Positions: GM, TAP,

GM, TAP, Sold Out: LIMAF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, Viasat Inc, Phillips 66, BP PLC, sells General Motors Co, Linamar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 855,202 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 53 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 70,190 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 129,009 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 382,665 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 39,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 99,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 240,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 123,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 159,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Linamar Corp. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $57.28.