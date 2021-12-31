StackLine Partners LP Buys Appian Corp, ThredUp Inc, PTC Inc, Sells Trinity Industries Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group

Added Positions: APPN, TDUP, PTC, FTDR, FTCH,

APPN, TDUP, PTC, FTDR, FTCH, Reduced Positions: TRN, PRMW, KEX,

TRN, PRMW, KEX, Sold Out: DNB, CZOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Appian Corp, ThredUp Inc, PTC Inc, Farfetch, sells Trinity Industries Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StackLine Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, StackLine Partners LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 2,461,625 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 1,130,806 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.53% PTC Inc (PTC) - 329,810 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.13% New York Times Co (NYT) - 731,857 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) - 1,084,509 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Appian Corp by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 470,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in ThredUp Inc by 498.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,126,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in PTC Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 329,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 448,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StackLine Partners LP sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

StackLine Partners LP sold out a holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72.