Acme, Llc Buys IonQ Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc

Investment company Acme, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IonQ Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acme, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acme, Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACME, LLC. Also check out:
1. ACME, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACME, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACME, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACME, LLC keeps buying
- (HLTH) - 15,240,546 shares, 37.68% of the total portfolio.
- Astra Space Inc (ASTR) - 29,450,003 shares, 37.62% of the total portfolio.
- IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 3,870,442 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 8,696,248 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio.
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 878,128 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
Acme, Llc initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.92%. The holding were 3,870,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Acme, Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.
