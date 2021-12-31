Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Laureate Education Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Fiserv Inc, KKR Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR

- New Purchases: MUDS, MUDS, HYG, HSAQ, SIER, BOAC, LGVCU, IVCBU, PHIC, PMGM, PACI.U, PTIC, RCFA.U, RVAC, RCLF, SCUA.U, SHQA, TGAAU, UTAAU, VTIQ, VTIQ, VMGAU, BPACU, APCA.U, APXIU, AACI, ACDI.U, AVAC, BRD.U, BLNG, BMAQ, KCGI, DHHC, MNTN.U, FLAG, FLAG, ZINGU, GIA, HMCO, NFNT.U, AHRNU,
- Added Positions: LAUR, FSK, GOAC, CRHC, EQD, SNRH, LCAP, MON, INKA, HPX, HAAC, GWII, PAQC, SCOA, ALTU, HGV, WARR, VHAQ, KWAC, NOAC, OCA, YSAC, OTRA, PMVC, SLCR, TMPM, PIAI, PGRW, TACA, TVAC, TMKR, RCHG, TWND, SHAC, DUNE, ARBG, ASAQ, AEAC, CTAQ, CCAC, CLAS, COOL, COVA, DNZ, DLCA, DWIN, LFTR, ETAC, ERES, EDTX, EDTX, EQHA, GIW, GLSPT, HHLA, HIGA, ADRA, KINZ, LNFA,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, APP, KNBE, PLAY, IGAC, LMAO, RBAC, HZON, ZWRK, VTAQ, TEKK, PRSR, PV, PNTM, OSTR, MSAC, JNK, FINM, MAQC, MLAC, KAIR, FLME, IMPX, AGAC, SWET, AUS, BHSE, CFIV, CONX, EAC, ADEX, GAPA, CPSR, PUCK, GCAC, HCAR, JCIC, KSI,
- Sold Out: KKR, SRLN, BKLN, MCMJ, BENE, SHPW, GIG, JOFF, ENVI, ENVI, OCAX, ADER, PPGH, MTAC, SGAM, SV, FMAC, TMTS, FVAM, PRPB, THCA, SQBGQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 99,640,489 shares, 52.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 37,440,913 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 20,833,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 480,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 480,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (HSAQ)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 168,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (SIER)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 264.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 32,842,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,626,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp by 354.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 571,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in GO Acquisition Corp by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRH)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 102.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 583,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 305.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (SRLN)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92.Sold Out: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.
