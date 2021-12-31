Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Laureate Education Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Fiserv Inc, KKR Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Laureate Education Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, KKR Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, IG Acquisition Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $17.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohlberg+kravis+roberts+%26+co.+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

AppLovin Corp (APP) - 99,640,489 shares, 52.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 37,440,913 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31% Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 20,833,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 20,833,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 480,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 168,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 264.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 32,842,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,626,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp by 354.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 571,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in GO Acquisition Corp by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 102.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 583,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 305.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.