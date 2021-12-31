Capital World Investors Buys Broadcom Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

- New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, OWL, DLTR, CFG, TWTR, BDXB.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, TT, INTU, FATE, U, BSX, COUP, CCJ, KIND, CZOO, PRM, DV, CIVI, CIVI, CRSP, BIRD, IOBT, CINT, RY, CP, VCSA, IWD, VEA, VT,
- Added Positions: MU, NET, RRX, LLY, LHX, LVS, TRP, CTRA, STZ, LIN, TEL, ZEN, GILD, LMT, ROK, WFC, ATVI, CNQ, TGT, ZI, CPNG, CSX, CNC, REG, VICI, APD, ALGN, AMAT, CAT, MSTR, PXD, RNG, CARR, T, SPGI, MRK, PII, RTX, CMG, GTLS, DHI, MNST, KR, MCD, NVDA, UPS, VRTX, BIP, CVE, CHTR, GOOG, GLOB, SHOP, ADNT, CVNA, BKR, ARVL, AGL, AES, AON, ADM, VALE, CPA, WOLF, HEI, J, MSI, PEP, BKNG, RIO, TSM, WBA, WSO, YUM, AWI, FLT, W, XENE, QSR, AYX, AVYA, FOCS, FTCH, NFE, GO, PTON, ONEW, OSH, CERT, ABCL, CHK, IS, AMX, BRK.B, BKH, BAM, CMS, CSCO, FIX, DUK, HELE, IBN, NSIT, VIAV, KMB, LOGI, MTD, NEM, NVO, PGR, SAP, STM, SLF, TJX, UL, WRB, WCN, RDS.B, MLCO, NOG, KDP, FN, GRFS, TNDM, RVNC, JD, SMPL, BHVN, VCTR, BILI, RUBY, RPAY, ACA, TWST, CTVA, EDR, EDR, INBX, DRVN, PLTK, TDUP, OGN, PAY, PAY, CANO, FA, XMTR, YOU, LAW, COOK, SOVO, ACWI, CWI, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, HON, MELI, JPM, EMR, LYB, MA, C, EQIX, FB, DTE, MSFT, AMZN, SE, DOW, MO, TSLA, AMD, BAC, VLO, BMY, ISRG, PNC, NLOK, ADI, CAG, COP, VMW, V, LSPD, AVGO, EPAM, SNAP, ZLAB, BNTX, AMT, HUM, INTC, K, PKG, PM, CMCSA, DPZ, EMN, ICE, PFE, LUV, UAL, UNH, Z, DNB, ASML, AEP, BAX, CCI, EXAS, NKE, NVAX, PCAR, SUI, WMT, PODD, BX, FNV, MDB, UBER, KTB, JAMF, JAMF, AAPL, BXP, EPAY, COST, DXCM, FDX, FISV, NDAQ, NYT, NUE, STRA, TOL, VFC, VZ, TMUS, DG, ZWS, HUBS, MGP, CDAY, SMAR, DAVA, CRTX, BEKE, OAS, BMBL, ADSK, BBSI, BHC, BA, CF, CPRT, ESGR, NEE, VTRS, PH, PBR, RMD, POOL, UNP, BRK.A, TDG, DFS, BURL, ANET, CTLT, EDIT, VST, SAIL, PAGS, DOCU, ALLO, DTP, GTH, DEN, FYBR, WFRD, DTM, BAMR, ONON, DH, TWKS, VEU,
- Sold Out: ALLK, TDOC, ILMN, XEL, DELL, JKHY, SU, LII, DCUE, RRR, VMC, ZG, XOG, VEI, ARMK, TROX, LOPE, TEVA, HE, STER, TALK, CWAN, OTLY, ACVA, CD, VRM, KC, BDTX, SITM, DCPH, JELD, RACE,
For the details of Capital World Investors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+world+investors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital World Investors
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,665,256 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,717,797 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 38,027,878 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 33,870,309 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 40,473,045 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 702,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,939,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,418,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,798,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDXB.PFD)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,647,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,049,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,419,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 322.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,347,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 3088.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,272,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,871,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,255,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,967,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.
