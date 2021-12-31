Capital World Investors Buys Broadcom Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Emerson Electric Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Investors. As of 2021Q4, Capital World Investors owns 604 stocks with a total value of $632 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,665,256 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,717,797 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 38,027,878 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 33,870,309 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 40,473,045 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 702,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,939,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,418,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,798,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,647,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,049,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,419,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 322.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,347,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 3088.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,272,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,871,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,255,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,967,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.