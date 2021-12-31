Granger Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Snowflake Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, McDonald's Corp, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: IVW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Snowflake Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Pinterest Inc, McDonald's Corp, Broadcom Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granger Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Granger Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 2,146,578 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 411,755 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 257,349 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 320,759 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 922,242 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Granger Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granger Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 2,146,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granger Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granger Management LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Granger Management LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.