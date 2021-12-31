Mount Lucas Management LP Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HP Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Target Corp

New Purchases: RJF, NUE, CVS, HPE, FCX, TSN, AIG, LKQ, ADM, PFG, MET, DFS, HIG, SYF, COF, IVZ, MAA, EXR, PSA, DRE, PLD, ACN, MSI, MMC, NDAQ, MSFT, RPV, RPG, SJNK, FALN, HYGV, EIDO, CVE, MRNA, TRQ, BLDR, IMO, CLF, OXY, CNQ, FANG, PXD, X, FNF, STLD, SWN, AN, M, IWF, IWD, ACI, CAR, AMD, BILL, DDOG, ZS, DVN, HZNP, TSLA, ENPH,

SHY, IEF, HPQ, MOS, BBWI, PDBC, EPHE, EWO, EWQ, EWU, EWI, EWL, EWN, EWD, INDA, Reduced Positions: MS, TGT, ALL, LEN, DHI, CI, PHM, BBY, REM, DWX, PFF, BKLN, FLRN, VNQ, VYM, JNK, SHYG, WHR, PBP, XLE, XLY, HCA, XLK, XLU, GM, DISH, GE, ODFL, AFL, AJG, XLRE, XLP, BWA, CE, XLB, FDX, GS, PNR, EL, DE, GLW, HD, JCI, LOW, XLV, MUB, SCHP, EWW, XLF, XLI, EWT, VSCO,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, HP Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Nucor Corp, sells Morgan Stanley, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Target Corp, Allstate Corp, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Lucas Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Mount Lucas Management LP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 511,932 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.25% HP Inc (HPQ) - 247,484 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.85% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 230,272 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 34,630 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 112,647 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.47%

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 45,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 39,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 42,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 277,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 103,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 48,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 511,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1685.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in HP Inc by 100.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 247,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 230,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 112,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 61,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Mount Lucas Management LP sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48.