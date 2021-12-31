Exelon Corp Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: SHYG, HYG, EMB, IGSB, USHY, FLOT, ISTB, ROOT,

SHYG, HYG, EMB, IGSB, USHY, FLOT, ISTB, ROOT, Added Positions: SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exelon Corp. As of 2021Q4, Exelon Corp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXELON CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exelon+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 840,020 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,296 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 247,847 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 131,426 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 225,069 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.78%. The holding were 840,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.74%. The holding were 247,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 131,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 225,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 278,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exelon Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 80,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.