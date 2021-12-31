Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Exelon Corp Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Exelon Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exelon Corp. As of 2021Q4, Exelon Corp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXELON CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exelon+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EXELON CORP
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 840,020 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,296 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 247,847 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 131,426 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 225,069 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.78%. The holding were 840,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.74%. The holding were 247,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 131,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 225,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 278,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Exelon Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 80,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EXELON CORP. Also check out:

1. EXELON CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EXELON CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EXELON CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EXELON CORP keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus