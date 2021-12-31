Freshford Capital Management, LLC Buys Covetrus Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Box Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group

New Purchases: LBRDK, DNB, HQY,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Covetrus Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Box Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, HealthEquity Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Viasat Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freshford Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Freshford Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 3,913,298 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.22% Box Inc (BOX) - 2,691,382 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.84% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 497,134 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,135,187 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 2,027,690 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 138,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 728,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 251,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 3,913,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,691,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,920,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 127,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.