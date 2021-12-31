Freshford Capital Management, LLC Buys Covetrus Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Box Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group

- New Purchases: LBRDK, DNB, HQY,
- Added Positions: CVET, BOX, CHNG, STZ, IAC, GOOGL, LFG,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDA, LNG, VG, VVV, ZBH, REZI, KBR,
- Sold Out: LSXMK, VSAT,
For the details of Freshford Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freshford+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freshford Capital Management, LLC
- Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 3,913,298 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.22%
- Box Inc (BOX) - 2,691,382 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.84%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 497,134 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,135,187 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 2,027,690 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 138,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 728,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 251,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Covetrus Inc (CVET)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 3,913,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Box Inc (BOX)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,691,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,920,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 127,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freshford Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Freshford Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Freshford Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freshford Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freshford Capital Management, LLC keeps buying