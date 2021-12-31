Tradition Wealth Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR ETF VIII, Ball Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR ETF VIII, Ball Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tradition Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tradition Wealth Management, LLC owns 1151 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 373,917 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 180,399 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,291 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.67% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 267,188 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% FIRST TR ETF VIII (BUFR) - 726,797 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 726,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.964900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 303.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 122,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 45,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 217,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 240,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 137,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $29.33.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.