Tradition Wealth Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR ETF VIII, Ball Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BUFR, JEPI, HDEF, BUFD, PLUG, IOCT, EOCT, JSCP, IBHC, RVT, SNSR, TIPX, RIVN, BTO, MRNA, CLM, IVT, XLY, DWAC, INFL, KRG, ACC, TTAI, MTTR, WE, BITO, BBH, AQWA, RBLX, JOBY, DOUG, DTRUY, BIRD, BROS, FWRG, BLV, BND, BTF, CXSE, DJUN, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, GNOM, IHAK, INDS, ITB, IWR, IWV, SOXX, MET, ESKYF, MELI, MAG, GRBK, X, TRMB, SYNA, RIO, BB, OLN, SLRC, LKQ, JNPR, HTLF, ESGR, CLF, SCHW, CNC, RIOT, ADC, VVV, SOFI, SOFI, SBEA, GROY, AFL, AFRM, UPST, QS, AMWL, SITM, HGGOF, HOOD, BOMN, ANET, SFM, SBSW, RC, SPSC, MXL, ARI, OMER,
- Added Positions: BLL, VOO, SPEM, DBEF, SLYV, QUAL, IJR, SPLG, SCHD, FNDX, FNDF, SPDW, VRP, LOUP, UTG, FALN, IBB, QQQJ, BWB, MGV, TIP, USMV, SCHF, VCSH, IQLT, GXTG, SCHE, PFF, SCZ, VBR, CVX, EFA, EFG, EFV, SPD, SCHG, ORCC, SNOW, MNA, SPYC, VSGX, XOUT, TTE, BHG, EMNT, ESGV, FPEI, NULV, PBW, PPH, SDG, SUSA, PRLB, PYPL, EAGG, PDBC, PGX, SUSB, AMZN, BP, BMO, CSCO, C, XOM, JPM, PFE, WMT, CEF, BGRN, ESGU, FIW, ITA, IVE, IWM, NUSC, QAI, SGOL, SMH, VO, PLD, ABT, AMD, ARCC, BRK.B, BBY, ETN, EW, EMR, MRVL, NEWT, ORCL, SYK, WYNN, XEL, BX, AGNC, STWD, AVGO, FB, PDI, ABBV, GOOG, FSK, ETSY, BJK, BUG, ICLN, IJH, ITOT, IUSB, IVV, IVW, PEJ, PFFA, TLH, TTAC, VDC, XLK, ASML, ALB, ALGN, ALL, IEP, ABC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AMAT, CP, BXMT, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, DVA, DD, EPR, EXC, FNMA, F, FCX, GS, GGG, LHX, HPQ, IBM, TT, INTC, ICE, ISRG, IRM, JCI, KLAC, KEY, LOW, MGM, TGTX, SPGI, MPW, MSTR, MS, NDAQ, NYMT, NOK, OTTR, PAYX, PXD, PSA, O, RNR, RGEN, WPM, SWKS, SONY, SCCO, SWK, STT, STLD, TROW, TECH, TXN, TSCO, RTX, UVV, UNM, CMG, ET, FFC, CHY, GDV, ETV, MA, ETY, BR, AWP, DAL, LULU, VMW, MAIN, ARR, BMLPL.PFD, CEM, NXPI, PSLV, LGDTF, SSSS, MOS, EMO, ORC, ZG, DUFRY, ACRE, FRG, PANW, SUN, RH, USAC, TPVG, TSLX, THQ, KEYS, STOR, QRVO, VSTO, NSA, SHOP, CHCT, SPNE, THW, CWH, CKPT, IIPR, CIMPB.PFD, SNDR, CGBD, CODIPA.PFD, XFLT, DCF, ZS, DOCU, DELL, PTON, PHAT, CCAP, NKLA, LMND, WOOF, PDO, COIN, ZVIA, AIEQ, AMZA, ARKG, ARKK, BDEC, BETZ, BOND, BOTZ, CIBR, DVYA, EJAN, EPP, EWI, EWT, FIVG, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, GOAU, HACK, HEWJ, IDOG, IDV, IEFA, IEV, IJAN, IJUL, LIT, MJ, PAVE, PKW, PSP, QQD, QQQE, QYLD, SCHC, SCHP, SCHX, SGDJ, SGDM, SSO, TAN, VBK, VMBS, WOOD, XLC, XLE, XLG, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IWD, IGSB, PCY, IAU, PDP, IWN, IWP, IWS, VWO, IWO, VEA, BA, NOBL, FTEC, JPST, VNQ, ESGD, ESGE, IYE, BMY, DOW, IXG, VLUE, COMT, ICSH, QQQ, SCHO, CCL, MDT, LUV, MPC, NCLH, BABA, PAVM, EJUL, NEAR, RSP, SCHM, T, MO, ATAX, BAC, CAT, EXAS, NEE, LHCG, LMT, MDU, MCD, NVDA, NKE, OHI, QCOM, STX, USB, VZ, WTBA, IIM, TMUS, AWK, AMPE, SQ, ROKU, FSLY, DKNG, BIV, BSCM, BSCN, CLOU, CWI, DIA, EMB, FEZ, GOVT, HEDJ, IEMG, KBWB, KWEB, MGC, SCHH, SPY, VCIT, VWOB, VXF, WFH, ATVI, AMT, AMGN, AZN, ADP, BKE, CHRW, CAG, GLW, DE, EOG, EA, EPD, GE, GILD, GPN, HON, MTCH, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, VTRS, NHI, NUE, OXY, PENN, PG, SBUX, UAL, UNP, VLO, WPC, ZBH, PLM, GLP, TWO, V, TCEHY, ZEST, GNRC, KMI, CPRI, NRZ, FOXF, TWTR, AAL, SENS, TDOC, KHC, Z, TWLO, CRSP, APPN, SE, INSP, PLNHF, NIO, ZM, CTVA, BIPC, PLTR, ASO, VLDR, MP, ABNB, BMBL, OGN, LCID, KD, AGG, AMLP, ARKF, CUT, DBEM, DTEC, EEMV, ETHE, EUFN, FXN, GBTC, HNDL, HYG, IHI, IXN, IYG, KBE, LQD, MSOS, ONEQ, PALL, PHO, RYT, SDOG, SLV, SPTM, TBT, TBX, TLT, XHB,
- Sold Out: KRNT, BCO, IBBJ, SBAC, NATI, VRRM, RPAI, RLXXF, HNHAF, VWSYF, IBMJ, BSCL, PINS, APO, BURL, VIAC, PCI, BYD, SOCL, UP, SBET, BLDE, BARK, DM, FLGC, VIEW, CPNG, CLVR, SKLZ, THCX, MNTS, FORG, ARKW, BNDX, BUZZ, IGIB, IBUY, NUMG, PICK, POTX, PPA, REML, SDS, SJNK, ARLP, WKHS, AEO, AHT, CAL, PLCE, DBI, GERN, GBX, HAS, MMP, GEO, MRKR, ADDYY, WMMVF, YGL, LEV, POAHY, SOWG, GLDG, CTXR, TWOU, CGC, CRON, TCMD, MLLCF, JMIA, BYND, CRWD, BEPC, FTHM,
For the details of Tradition Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tradition+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tradition Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 373,917 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 180,399 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,291 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.67%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 267,188 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- FIRST TR ETF VIII (BUFR) - 726,797 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 726,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VIII (BUFD)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IOCT)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.964900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 303.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 122,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 45,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 217,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 240,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 137,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (IBBJ)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $29.33.Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84.Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Tradition Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.
