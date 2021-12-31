Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bestinfond Buys HelloFresh SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, Sells ING Groep NV, Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA, Nordea Bank Abp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bestinfond (Current Portfolio) buys HelloFresh SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, SUMCO Corp, Grifols SA, sells ING Groep NV, Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA, Nordea Bank Abp, BP PLC, Lenzing AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2021Q4, Bestinfond owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bestinfond's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bestinfond/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bestinfond
  1. HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 879,834 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.02%
  2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,987,861 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 991,378 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 208,164 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  5. ams-OSRAM AG (AMS) - 3,036,693 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%
New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 148,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HelloFresh SE (HFG)

Bestinfond added to a holding in HelloFresh SE by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $95.26, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 879,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDP)

Bestinfond added to a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA by 149.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.081000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,537,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SUMCO Corp (3436)

Bestinfond added to a holding in SUMCO Corp by 64.74%. The purchase prices were between $2092 and $2544, with an estimated average price of $2315.89. The stock is now traded at around $2118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 952,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Grifols SA (GRF)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Grifols SA by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.3 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,243,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stora Enso Oyj (STERV)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Stora Enso Oyj by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,246,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Acerinox SA (ACX)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Acerinox SA by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 625,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JMT)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Sold Out: Lenzing AG (LNZ)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Lenzing AG. The sale prices were between $101 and $123.4, with an estimated average price of $109.68.

Sold Out: Avast PLC (AVST)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Avast PLC. The sale prices were between $5.57 and $6.16, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOKA)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA (ENC)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA. The sale prices were between $2.04 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.29.

Sold Out: L D C SA (LOUP)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in L D C SA. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bestinfond. Also check out:

1. Bestinfond's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bestinfond's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bestinfond's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bestinfond keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus