Bestinfond Buys HelloFresh SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, Sells ING Groep NV, Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA, Nordea Bank Abp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HelloFresh SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA, SUMCO Corp, Grifols SA, sells ING Groep NV, Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA, Nordea Bank Abp, BP PLC, Lenzing AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2021Q4, Bestinfond owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 879,834 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.02% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,987,861 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 991,378 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 208,164 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% ams-OSRAM AG (AMS) - 3,036,693 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%

Bestinfond initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 148,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in HelloFresh SE by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $95.26, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 879,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA by 149.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.081000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,537,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in SUMCO Corp by 64.74%. The purchase prices were between $2092 and $2544, with an estimated average price of $2315.89. The stock is now traded at around $2118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 952,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Grifols SA by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.3 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,243,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Stora Enso Oyj by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,246,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Acerinox SA by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 625,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Lenzing AG. The sale prices were between $101 and $123.4, with an estimated average price of $109.68.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Avast PLC. The sale prices were between $5.57 and $6.16, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA. The sale prices were between $2.04 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.29.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in L D C SA. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $97.