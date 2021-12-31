AWH Capital, L.P. Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Adtran Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells X Financial, Movado Group Inc

New Purchases: MSGE, ADTN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Adtran Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, sells X Financial, Movado Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWH Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, AWH Capital, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 40,740 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,800 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 55,650 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 245,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 195,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 376,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in X Financial. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $4.2.

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.68 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $38.07.