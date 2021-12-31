Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AWH Capital, L.P. Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Adtran Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells X Financial, Movado Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company AWH Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Adtran Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, sells X Financial, Movado Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWH Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, AWH Capital, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AWH Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awh+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AWH Capital, L.P.
  1. Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 40,740 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,800 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 55,650 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 245,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 195,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adtran Inc (ADTN)

AWH Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 376,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

AWH Capital, L.P. added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: X Financial (XYF)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in X Financial. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $4.2.

Sold Out: Movado Group Inc (MOV)

AWH Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.68 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $38.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of AWH Capital, L.P.. Also check out:

1. AWH Capital, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AWH Capital, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AWH Capital, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AWH Capital, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus