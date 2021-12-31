Two Sigma Securities, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Sigma Securities, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Two Sigma Securities, Llc owns 1501 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,020,400 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,800 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,200 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,702 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2617.92% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 53,700 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 198,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 86,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $591.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $550.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2617.92%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 502.88%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1892.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1057.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 698.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.61%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 91.93%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 3,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.98%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 11,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 74.32%. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 36,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 75.01%. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 22,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 77.72%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 32,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 79.99%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $186.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 4,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.