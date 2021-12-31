Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Two Sigma Securities, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Sigma Securities, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Sigma Securities, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Two Sigma Securities, Llc owns 1501 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,020,400 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,800 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,200 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,702 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2617.92%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 53,700 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 198,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 86,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $591.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $550.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2617.92%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 502.88%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1892.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1057.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 698.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.61%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 91.93%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 3,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.98%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 11,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 74.32%. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 36,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 75.01%. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 22,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 77.72%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 32,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Two Sigma Securities, Llc reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 79.99%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $186.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Two Sigma Securities, Llc still held 4,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.



