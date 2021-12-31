Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys Nuance Communications Inc, , , Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Medallia Inc, Cloudera Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, , , Xilinx Inc, , sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Medallia Inc, Cloudera Inc, Five9 Inc, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Oconnor Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 917 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 10,225,428 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. New Position (ATH) - 5,580,618 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position (CIT) - 6,402,777 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,389,352 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position (MGLN) - 1,743,181 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.4%. The holding were 10,225,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 5,580,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 6,402,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,389,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $94.69. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,743,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 45,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in EQT Corp by 158.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,427,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in The AES Corp by 452.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,167,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $223.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 206,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.