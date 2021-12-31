Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, CHW Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, CHW Acquisition Corp, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC) - 5,227,495 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.68% 51job Inc (JOBS) - 940,104 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% Slam Corp (SLAM) - 4,500,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU) - 2,320,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) - 2,227,495 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 2,320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in AdTheorent Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 3,712,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 922,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc by 134.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 5,227,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 220.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 415,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.