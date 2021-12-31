Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, CHW Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: LGSTU, ADTH, AFACU, FFIE, CHWA, HWEL, CIIG, INVZ, SIER, PEGRU, BACA, MTAL, BKKT, LOCC, HWKZ, HPLT, AACI, TCOA.U, GATE, JAQC, CCAI, WEJO, CDAQ, HIPO, ZINGU, RCACU, BNNR, WHLRD.PFD, WHLRP.PFD,
- Added Positions: VPCC, JOBS, RVI,
- Reduced Positions: HCCC, BVH, SNII, BRPM,
- Sold Out: MACQ, ATHN, CHWAU, HWELU, CIIGU, SIERU, VIH, RENN, LOKB, MTAL.U, LOCC.U, AACIU, CCAIU, JAQCU, BNNRU, VOSO, CHRW, LOGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC) - 5,227,495 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.68%
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 940,104 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
- Slam Corp (SLAM) - 4,500,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio.
- Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU) - 2,320,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) - 2,227,495 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 2,320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in AdTheorent Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 3,712,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (AFACU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWA)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWEL)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 922,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc by 134.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 5,227,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 220.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 415,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWAU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWELU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (CIIGU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.Sold Out: Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (SIERU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.
