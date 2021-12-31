Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Samsara BioCapital, LLC Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, IO Biotech Inc, Sells Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE

Investment company Samsara BioCapital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, IO Biotech Inc, vTv Therapeutics Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Samsara BioCapital, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Samsara BioCapital, LLC
  1. Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 7,851,933 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  2. Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 4,591,888 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.98%
  3. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,991,950 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%
  4. Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,034,703 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,675,579 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in IO Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,120,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in vTv Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,635,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 4,591,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 659,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samsara BioCapital, LLC. Also check out:

