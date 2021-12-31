Samsara BioCapital, LLC Buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, IO Biotech Inc, Sells Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE

New Purchases: SNCE, IOBT, VTVT,

SNCE, IOBT, VTVT, Added Positions: KDNY, GRPH, AVDL, RYTM, EYPT,

KDNY, GRPH, AVDL, RYTM, EYPT, Reduced Positions: RXRX, ISEE, TIL, SWTX, CNTA, TNGX, EQ, NVAX, BNTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Science 37 Holdings Inc, IO Biotech Inc, vTv Therapeutics Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Samsara BioCapital, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 7,851,933 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 4,591,888 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.98% Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,991,950 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,034,703 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,675,579 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in IO Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,120,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in vTv Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,635,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 4,591,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 659,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.