Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells AppLovin Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Acuity Brands Inc

New Purchases: TER, TLT, VB, CVS, SHW, DFS, FISV, TWLO, RTX, ECL, MTUM, IWS, RE, EMR, ROP, WFC, VTC, AVGO, CMDY, IJK, QQQM, BIV, PII, JNK, PEAK, LOPE, MDLZ, MMM, AMT, BNDX, BX, TD, KKR, MFC, SYY, CE, CTSH, VTR, TTE, APD, BP, PYPL, BSV, SUSA, INTU, IPG, TEL, OPEN, BKNG, SU, HAS, HAIN, IT, BK, SLV, FDX, ESS, STZ, EA, VYM, VO, VAW, TLH, CIBR, DBEF, DBO, DVY, PFF, NSC, AFL, AEM, ED, DHI, DVN, DLR, DLTR, EPR, FCX, GILD, MLM, CARR, TRV, XLNX, CMG, MSCI, GM, KMI, APTV, PANW, ZTS, CHWY,

TER, TLT, VB, CVS, SHW, DFS, FISV, TWLO, RTX, ECL, MTUM, IWS, RE, EMR, ROP, WFC, VTC, AVGO, CMDY, IJK, QQQM, BIV, PII, JNK, PEAK, LOPE, MDLZ, MMM, AMT, BNDX, BX, TD, KKR, MFC, SYY, CE, CTSH, VTR, TTE, APD, BP, PYPL, BSV, SUSA, INTU, IPG, TEL, OPEN, BKNG, SU, HAS, HAIN, IT, BK, SLV, FDX, ESS, STZ, EA, VYM, VO, VAW, TLH, CIBR, DBEF, DBO, DVY, PFF, NSC, AFL, AEM, ED, DHI, DVN, DLR, DLTR, EPR, FCX, GILD, MLM, CARR, TRV, XLNX, CMG, MSCI, GM, KMI, APTV, PANW, ZTS, CHWY, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IVV, HD, MINT, GOOG, DHR, LQD, V, IJH, GOOGL, USMV, BLK, AMZN, CMCSA, QCOM, EMB, PEP, DIS, EEM, IWP, QUAL, BAC, IWF, PFE, IWM, MUB, WMT, AGG, JPM, VLUE, MDT, VEA, ABT, JNJ, GS, UNH, TIP, MRK, VUG, XLK, INTC, ABBV, IVLU, LRCX, TGT, XLE, CVX, CSCO, IJT, LLY, VWOB, NFLX, ESGU, IEF, VWO, DEO, UNP, UPS, TSLA, VNQ, BRK.B, BMY, C, LOW, NKE, TMO, WM, GLD, IJJ, XLF, XLV, ACN, ETN, XOM, FLEX, FALN, IJS, XLY, AMGN, GRMN, ILMN, PG, CRM, UL, BGCP, IWD, IXUS, IYW, XLU, BA, CSX, CAT, COP, MCD, NG, TJX, MA, GSAT, LULU, UNVR, CRTX, EFA, IVE, IVW, IWR, LDEM, MDY, XLI, XLP, ADP, KO, NEE, HON, HUN, ITW, ATCO, SBUX, AWK, PM, RCM, ANET, PSTG, IMXI, EFG, HEZU, IHF, IUSB, PDBC, SCHB, SCHX, SDY, SOXX, VGT, VIS, XLB, ALB, MO, CCI, DOV, EPD, IBM, LMT, SPGI, NVDA, PPG, SO, TRP, VZ, WY, MAG, CHTR, MRNA, BBCP, EWC, FHLC, FNDA, FNDF, IBB, ICF, ITOT, IYE, RSP, SCHC, SCHH, SCZ, SPTM, XLRE,

AAPL, MSFT, IVV, HD, MINT, GOOG, DHR, LQD, V, IJH, GOOGL, USMV, BLK, AMZN, CMCSA, QCOM, EMB, PEP, DIS, EEM, IWP, QUAL, BAC, IWF, PFE, IWM, MUB, WMT, AGG, JPM, VLUE, MDT, VEA, ABT, JNJ, GS, UNH, TIP, MRK, VUG, XLK, INTC, ABBV, IVLU, LRCX, TGT, XLE, CVX, CSCO, IJT, LLY, VWOB, NFLX, ESGU, IEF, VWO, DEO, UNP, UPS, TSLA, VNQ, BRK.B, BMY, C, LOW, NKE, TMO, WM, GLD, IJJ, XLF, XLV, ACN, ETN, XOM, FLEX, FALN, IJS, XLY, AMGN, GRMN, ILMN, PG, CRM, UL, BGCP, IWD, IXUS, IYW, XLU, BA, CSX, CAT, COP, MCD, NG, TJX, MA, GSAT, LULU, UNVR, CRTX, EFA, IVE, IVW, IWR, LDEM, MDY, XLI, XLP, ADP, KO, NEE, HON, HUN, ITW, ATCO, SBUX, AWK, PM, RCM, ANET, PSTG, IMXI, EFG, HEZU, IHF, IUSB, PDBC, SCHB, SCHX, SDY, SOXX, VGT, VIS, XLB, ALB, MO, CCI, DOV, EPD, IBM, LMT, SPGI, NVDA, PPG, SO, TRP, VZ, WY, MAG, CHTR, MRNA, BBCP, EWC, FHLC, FNDA, FNDF, IBB, ICF, ITOT, IYE, RSP, SCHC, SCHH, SCZ, SPTM, XLRE, Reduced Positions: APP, IEFA, QQQ, AYI, IJR, VTV, VIG, SPY, IEMG, GOVT, VOOV, EFV, ESGE, BRK.A, T, IXN, ITM, FB, DGRO, DVYE, VTI, NMRK, IXG, SLQD, BBCA, SHV, SCHF, SCHE, EL, SLYV, IXC, UUUU, IWO, IWB, DBJP, ADPT, GDX, FENY, EWA, EPP, DFUS, HUM, ICE, BND, NVS, TXN, VBR, DXJ, FAST, VRSK, EVRI, IHI,

APP, IEFA, QQQ, AYI, IJR, VTV, VIG, SPY, IEMG, GOVT, VOOV, EFV, ESGE, BRK.A, T, IXN, ITM, FB, DGRO, DVYE, VTI, NMRK, IXG, SLQD, BBCA, SHV, SCHF, SCHE, EL, SLYV, IXC, UUUU, IWO, IWB, DBJP, ADPT, GDX, FENY, EWA, EPP, DFUS, HUM, ICE, BND, NVS, TXN, VBR, DXJ, FAST, VRSK, EVRI, IHI, Sold Out: IMTB, IGV, COMT, STIP, ICL, IGSB, AMLP, SNAP, MDLA, WELL, SCHO, SQ, GPRO, ICLN, FIF, ACRX, PSP, MS, LHX, KD, SNDL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, sells AppLovin Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Acuity Brands Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC owns 380 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robertson+stephens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 369,942 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.99% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 145,886 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 543,392 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.45% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,052 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.06% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,238 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 37,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $272.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 369,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 88,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 257.54%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 108.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 146,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2749.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.9 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.28.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ICL Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.92.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.