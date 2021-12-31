DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Albertsons Inc, , America Movil SAB de CV

- New Purchases: KRG, RPT, WMG, ATVI, FOXA, ONL, MTSI, COMM, HST,
- Added Positions: AMT, REXR, SUI, MGP, SWCH, UNIT, EQIX, ALEX, INDT, PK, VOD, ELS, CCI, VNET, TRTX, EXPE, TMUS, DOX, DISH, VIAV, LILAK,
- Reduced Positions: GDS, PLD, LAMR, TRNO, NFLX, CIEN, ANET, ALX, DY, AVGO, DIS, ERIC,
- Sold Out: ACI, COR, AMX, SHO, UBA, EQC, LXP, WPC, CONE, VIAC,
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 538,000 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 370,650 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.38%
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 3,078,500 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 93,850 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,055,500 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.61%
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 406,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPT Realty (RPT)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 370,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 348.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 829.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 102,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 68.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,055,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,078,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 155.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,837,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.Sold Out: (COR)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43.Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95.Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $20.11.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.
