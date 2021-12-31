Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Albertsons Inc, , America Movil SAB de CV

Investment company DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Sun Communities Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Switch Inc, sells Albertsons Inc, , America Movil SAB de CV, GDS Holdings, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 538,000 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 370,650 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.38%
  3. Switch Inc (SWCH) - 3,078,500 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  4. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 93,850 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
  5. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,055,500 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.61%
New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 406,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RPT Realty (RPT)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 370,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 348.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 829.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 102,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 68.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,055,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,078,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 155.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,837,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.

Sold Out: (COR)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43.

Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $20.11.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.



