United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Ares Management Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Ares Management Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Koninklijke Philips NV, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc owns 1198 stocks with a total value of $21.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,635,590 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 9,709,672 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,536,563 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,938,904 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 25,773,932 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 664,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 160,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 149,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Ares Management Corp by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $82.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 618,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 423.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 579,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 97.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 873,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 1445.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 398,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 267,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.