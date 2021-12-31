Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Capital International Investors Buys Coupang Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Enbridge Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Linde PLC, Broadcom Inc, General Motors Co, sells Enbridge Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Travelers Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2021Q4, Capital International Investors owns 461 stocks with a total value of $473 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital International Investors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital International Investors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,985,531 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 31,886,912 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 51,769,038 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,708,960 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,075,940 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 403,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $349.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,852,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $92.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,121,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,071,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $146.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,050,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 970.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,895,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,139,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Linde PLC by 50.99%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,835,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in General Motors Co by 218225.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,682,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,925,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in VF Corp by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,740,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61.

Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital International Investors. Also check out:

1. Capital International Investors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital International Investors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital International Investors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital International Investors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus