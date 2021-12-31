Capital International Investors Buys Coupang Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Enbridge Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, SBNY, TW, LEA, APTV, DHRPA.PFD, OMF, MS, NVEI, GRAB, SNAP, NU, ADSK, VICR, PRFT, NOK, LOB, THRM, DOCU, CWI, KNSL, SG, IWD, IOO, CVE,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Linde PLC, Broadcom Inc, General Motors Co, sells Enbridge Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Travelers Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2021Q4, Capital International Investors owns 461 stocks with a total value of $473 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,985,531 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 31,886,912 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 51,769,038 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,708,960 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,075,940 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 403,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $349.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,852,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $92.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,121,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,071,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $146.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,050,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 970.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,895,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,139,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Linde PLC by 50.99%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,835,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in General Motors Co by 218225.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,682,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,925,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in VF Corp by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,740,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.