Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Sells Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sonos Inc

- New Purchases: AEO, REGN, WHLRD.PFD, WHLRP.PFD,
- Added Positions: VCTR, MSFT, GOOG, EQH,
- Reduced Positions: ASO, HOV, DFIN, PFSW, RCII, BWMX, LAD, VRTS, NVDA, CURO, VIRT, FB, IMXI, APO, UTHR, AMZN, FISV, BX, RILY, COWN, PMTS, SBNY, FBC, PRTY, LOW, XPO, GXO, BILL,
- Sold Out: PYPL, SONO, TPB, MHO, RLGY, MA,
For the details of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steamboat+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC
- Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) - 94,456 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
- Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 595,795 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.61%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,136 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 349,923 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18%
- Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 500,321 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 250,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $630.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 395,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRP.PFD)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $6.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 217,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35.Sold Out: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in M/I Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.36.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying