Harrell Investment Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

New Purchases: T, TSLA, ABT, DIS,

T, TSLA, ABT, DIS, Added Positions: VPL, XLF, IEUR, XLK, VEU, VCIT, XLC, EW, ICE, IQV, BA, JPM, SPSB, ROP, IEI, KEYS, SYF, V, MSFT, AMZN, DRI, GOOGL, RSP, HD, JNJ, CRM, TT, DVN, EL, NVDA, PXD, NXPI, TJX, UNP, UNH, VZ, INFO, MPC, HAL, VTI, KRP,

VPL, XLF, IEUR, XLK, VEU, VCIT, XLC, EW, ICE, IQV, BA, JPM, SPSB, ROP, IEI, KEYS, SYF, V, MSFT, AMZN, DRI, GOOGL, RSP, HD, JNJ, CRM, TT, DVN, EL, NVDA, PXD, NXPI, TJX, UNP, UNH, VZ, INFO, MPC, HAL, VTI, KRP, Reduced Positions: XLE, XLY, BBY, CMCSA, AOK, ALL, AOR, MDT, XLV, MRK, CB, WMT, RJF, ET, CBTX, VCSH, XLI,

XLE, XLY, BBY, CMCSA, AOK, ALL, AOR, MDT, XLV, MRK, CB, WMT, RJF, ET, CBTX, VCSH, XLI, Sold Out: IEFA, IEMG, AAXJ, IYG, IGSB, KSU, RDS.A, VBR, VUG, HON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, AT&T Inc, Tesla Inc, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrell Investment Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harrell Investment Partners, Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,246 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 94,826 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 176,505 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 251,982 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,985 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 284,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 110,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 110.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Harrell Investment Partners, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.