Capital International Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Stellantis NV, CME Group Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Catalent Inc

- New Purchases: TW, W, CNXC, FTCH, NET, SQ, GRAB, DXCM,
- Added Positions: LIN, FB, STLA, CME, GTLS, C, SHOP, ETSY, GM, SE, AMD, AES, BX, VRTX, TNDM, HD, LLY, APTV, ROK, MRNA, WOLF, NVDA, LULU, BNTX, CARR, ATVI, NVCR, UBER, EA, ASML, NFLX, AMAT, MNST, PODD, FLT, BA, BKR, HUBS, QSR, VALE, RARE, IEX, WDAY, YUM, CPRT, ZEN, AYX, ABNB, MSI, CRSP, INCY, FIS, VTRS, TDG, SNAP, PINS, PM, DAL, NICE, DOCU, EOG, LSPD,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, PYPL, MA, ICE, SMAR, HON, ACGL, HLT, UBS, AVGO, EFX, EPAM, TCOM, GOOGL, INTC, INFY, IBN, CB, SPGI, GRFS, GS, EQIX, RE, APD,
- Sold Out: CTLT, LYB, LII, VMW, DELL, CDK, TDOC,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 174,497 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,955 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 283,948 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,361 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,189 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $92.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $136.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 120.69%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 579,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 97,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 426.51%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $122.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 169.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $140.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.
