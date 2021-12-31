Wit, Llc Buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, UiPath Inc

New Purchases: MDGL,

MDGL, Added Positions: EFA, ESGE, ESGD,

EFA, ESGE, ESGD, Reduced Positions: BSV, VGSH, EEM, VWO,

BSV, VGSH, EEM, VWO, Sold Out: PDD, PATH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, UiPath Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wit, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wit, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 35,244,381 shares, 39.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 18,839,037 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 8,948,843 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 4,446,103 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,264,962 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4%

Wit, Llc initiated holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wit, Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Wit, Llc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.