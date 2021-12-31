Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wit, Llc Buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, UiPath Inc

Investment company Wit, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, UiPath Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wit, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wit, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WIT, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 35,244,381 shares, 39.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 18,839,037 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 8,948,843 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 4,446,103 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,264,962 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4%
New Purchase: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Wit, Llc initiated holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Wit, Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Wit, Llc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.



