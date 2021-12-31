Altarock Partners Llc Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc

For the details of ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altarock+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,349,477 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,351,054 shares, 22.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,376 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,720,176 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,496,102 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17472.26%
Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 17472.26%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.5%. The holding were 1,496,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.
