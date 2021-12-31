Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Altarock Partners Llc Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc

Beverly, MA, based Investment company Altarock Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altarock Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Altarock Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC
  1. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,349,477 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,351,054 shares, 22.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,376 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,720,176 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,496,102 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17472.26%
Added: Visa Inc (V)

Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 17472.26%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.5%. The holding were 1,496,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.



