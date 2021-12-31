Altarock Partners Llc Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc

Added Positions: V, CHTR, MA, TDG,

Beverly, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altarock Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Altarock Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,349,477 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,351,054 shares, 22.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,376 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,720,176 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 1,496,102 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17472.26%

Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 17472.26%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.5%. The holding were 1,496,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altarock Partners Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.