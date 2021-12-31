Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Nokia Oyj, , BP PLC, Sells XP Inc, Arista Networks Inc

New Purchases: AZN, ASML, VOD, GSK, PHG, PUK, EEM, EWU, BBVA, CRH, PBCT, UBS, VICI, TLT, ABB, ALNY, AEE, AEP, AMT, AUMN, BLDP, BMRN, CP, CME, SID, DECK, DLB, E, EGO, ENB, EFX, EXPE, FISV, ORAN, FCEL, GIL, GSS, GT, INFO, IIVI, IPG, JCI, JNPR, MCHP, NDAQ, ORA, PTC, NTR, RDN, RMBS, BB, RCI, SGMO, SNY, SWKS, SLF, STKL, TSCO, TRP, TCX, WHR, XEL, XRX, AUY, FRHC, SMTS, PLM, WRN, NOA, LULU, MAG, PLG, NVCN, NEPT, AGI, BTG, CIXX, AG, GORO, PCOM, KL, LAC, ABST, BSBR, CVE, THTX, PBA, GWRS, GRPN, SII, PYR, CLVS, ZNGA, MTSI, DOOO, ACB, QSR, LITE, SILV, PROF, FTV, COUP, ATY, ORLA, AZUL, ERO, AKU, SPOT, ALYA, GBNH, SDC, GFL, LEV, TIXT, VWE, BAMR, ARKX, ASHR, DVY, EFV, EWC, FDN, HACK, IBB, ICLN, IWO, IWR, IXN, IYW, JETS, KBE, LRGF, MCHI, MJ, PAVE, PICK, POTX, RPV, SCHH, SCHX, SMH, SOXX, SPHD, SPYV, USMV, UVXY, VFH, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VPU, VTV, VYM, XHB, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLV,

AZN, ASML, VOD, GSK, PHG, PUK, EEM, EWU, BBVA, CRH, PBCT, UBS, VICI, TLT, ABB, ALNY, AEE, AEP, AMT, AUMN, BLDP, BMRN, CP, CME, SID, DECK, DLB, E, EGO, ENB, EFX, EXPE, FISV, ORAN, FCEL, GIL, GSS, GT, INFO, IIVI, IPG, JCI, JNPR, MCHP, NDAQ, ORA, PTC, NTR, RDN, RMBS, BB, RCI, SGMO, SNY, SWKS, SLF, STKL, TSCO, TRP, TCX, WHR, XEL, XRX, AUY, FRHC, SMTS, PLM, WRN, NOA, LULU, MAG, PLG, NVCN, NEPT, AGI, BTG, CIXX, AG, GORO, PCOM, KL, LAC, ABST, BSBR, CVE, THTX, PBA, GWRS, GRPN, SII, PYR, CLVS, ZNGA, MTSI, DOOO, ACB, QSR, LITE, SILV, PROF, FTV, COUP, ATY, ORLA, AZUL, ERO, AKU, SPOT, ALYA, GBNH, SDC, GFL, LEV, TIXT, VWE, BAMR, ARKX, ASHR, DVY, EFV, EWC, FDN, HACK, IBB, ICLN, IWO, IWR, IXN, IYW, JETS, KBE, LRGF, MCHI, MJ, PAVE, PICK, POTX, RPV, SCHH, SCHX, SMH, SOXX, SPHD, SPYV, USMV, UVXY, VFH, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VPU, VTV, VYM, XHB, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLV, Added Positions: NOK, RDS.B, BP, ERIC, MT, BBD, CS, STM, ITUB, PBR.A.PFD, EWZ, DEO, HSBC, ING, LYG, NGG, MFGP, SNN, EFA, AEG, ABEV, ERJ, GGB, NVS, RDS.A, TEF, WPP, NWG, GMAB, GRUB, FXI, SPY, HES, AME, ATO, BCE, SAN, BNS, CAE, CLS, CTXS, CDE, CBD, CIG, STZ, DSGX, DB, DD, GPC, GILD, GFI, GOOGL, HAS, HL, HSY, KT, KGC, LOGI, MTD, PAAS, BRFS, RBA, ROK, SA, SNPS, MUX, EURN, GLPG, BUD, DG, NXPI, KOR, KOR, SAND, CNHI, KEYS, DBVT, FSV, IPHA, RACE, ARGX, VMD, PAGS, MOR, WKEY, VNE, GNFT, NTCO, CALT, CVAC, ORPH, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, BETZ, BJK, CARZ, CNRG, CWI, DGRW, DPST, DRIV, EEMV, EMQQ, ERX, ESPO, EWG, EWS, FAS, FAZ, FTEC, FVD, GNOM, GUSH, HERO, IBUY, IJR, IJS, IPAC, IPAY, IPO, ITA, IVW, IWP, IXG, IYF, IYG, KARS, KBWB, KIE, KOMP, MGK, MOAT, MTUM, NXTG, OIH, PBD, PBW, PRNT, QCLN, SCHD, SCHV, SDY, SIL, SILJ, SLVP, SMOG, SNSR, SOCL, SOXS, SPHB, TAN, TOK, TOKE, UFO, VBR, VOE, VOX, WOOD, XBI, XME, XOP, XRT, XSD,

NOK, RDS.B, BP, ERIC, MT, BBD, CS, STM, ITUB, PBR.A.PFD, EWZ, DEO, HSBC, ING, LYG, NGG, MFGP, SNN, EFA, AEG, ABEV, ERJ, GGB, NVS, RDS.A, TEF, WPP, NWG, GMAB, GRUB, FXI, SPY, HES, AME, ATO, BCE, SAN, BNS, CAE, CLS, CTXS, CDE, CBD, CIG, STZ, DSGX, DB, DD, GPC, GILD, GFI, GOOGL, HAS, HL, HSY, KT, KGC, LOGI, MTD, PAAS, BRFS, RBA, ROK, SA, SNPS, MUX, EURN, GLPG, BUD, DG, NXPI, KOR, KOR, SAND, CNHI, KEYS, DBVT, FSV, IPHA, RACE, ARGX, VMD, PAGS, MOR, WKEY, VNE, GNFT, NTCO, CALT, CVAC, ORPH, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, BETZ, BJK, CARZ, CNRG, CWI, DGRW, DPST, DRIV, EEMV, EMQQ, ERX, ESPO, EWG, EWS, FAS, FAZ, FTEC, FVD, GNOM, GUSH, HERO, IBUY, IJR, IJS, IPAC, IPAY, IPO, ITA, IVW, IWP, IXG, IYF, IYG, KARS, KBWB, KIE, KOMP, MGK, MOAT, MTUM, NXTG, OIH, PBD, PBW, PRNT, QCLN, SCHD, SCHV, SDY, SIL, SILJ, SLVP, SMOG, SNSR, SOCL, SOXS, SPHB, TAN, TOK, TOKE, UFO, VBR, VOE, VOX, WOOD, XBI, XME, XOP, XRT, XSD, Reduced Positions: LARK, FGBI, VMW, ANET,

LARK, FGBI, VMW, ANET, Sold Out: XP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nokia Oyj, , BP PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells XP Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optiver Holding B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Optiver Holding B.V. owns 866 stocks with a total value of $58.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optiver Holding B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optiver+holding+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,358,500 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,720,700 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,748,600 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 8,609,800 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,220,600 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 854,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $663.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,515,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 380,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 245,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 64,122,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in by 214.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,940,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in BP PLC by 131.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,969,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 222.19%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,600,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 279.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,884,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in STMicroelectronics NV by 238.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 836,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.