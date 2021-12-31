Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Nokia Oyj, , BP PLC, Sells XP Inc, Arista Networks Inc

Investment company Optiver Holding B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Nokia Oyj, , BP PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells XP Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optiver Holding B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Optiver Holding B.V. owns 866 stocks with a total value of $58.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Optiver Holding B.V.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,358,500 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,720,700 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,748,600 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 854,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $663.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,515,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 380,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 245,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 64,122,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: (RDS.B)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in by 214.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,940,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in BP PLC by 131.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,969,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 222.19%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,600,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 279.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,884,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in STMicroelectronics NV by 238.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 836,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.



