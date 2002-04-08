Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Everbridge, Aligos, SunPower, and Natera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Everbridge, Inc. ( EVBG), Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS), SunPower Corporation ( SPWR), and Natera, Inc. ( NTRA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Everbridge, Inc. ( EVBG)

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, “[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith’s departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS)

On or around October 15, 2020, Aligos conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 10 million shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share. Then, on January 6, 2022, Aligos issued a press released “announc[ing] that it has halted further development of its STOPS™ drug candidate, ALG-010133, in development to address chronic hepatitis B (CHB).” Aligos stated that “[t]his decision is based on emerging data from the Phase 1 Study ALG-010133-101 that indicate that at the projected efficacious dose (400 mg, estimated to achieve liver exposures >3 x EC90 for HBsAg inhibition) there is no meaningful HBsAg reduction. Furthermore, higher doses levels (maximum feasible dose is 600 mg) that were planned to be evaluated in a subsequent cohort are very unlikely to reach the 1 log10 IU/mL HBsAg reduction level that Aligos had previously defined as necessary to advance the program.” Accordingly, “[b]ased on this information, Aligos management reviewed the data with members of the study's Study Review Committee (SRC) and jointly concluded that these data were not sufficient to support further development of ALG-010133 and that dosing should be discontinued.”

On this news, Aligos’s stock price fell $6.02 per share, or 56.74%, to close at $4.59 per share on January 6, 2022.

SunPower Corporation ( SPWR)

On January 21, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” The Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, SunPower’s stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Natera, Inc. ( NTRA)

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.”

On this news, Natera’s stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

