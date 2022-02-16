Cloud DX Grants Stock Options

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, ("the Company" or "Cloud DX) a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share and expires on February 15, 2027. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), 515,363 stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over three years and 50,000 stock options granted to a consultant will vest in equal installments every 3 months over 1 year. Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,538,490 stock options outstanding and 431,730 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Plan.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

