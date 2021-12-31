Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Ally Financial Inc, F N B Corp, CBTX Inc, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, PennyMac Financial Services Inc

New Purchases: TCBI, FINW, INBK, QNST, GPN, CG, HBNC, UBFO, SMBK, PBHC, CLST, RDN, EUFN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ally Financial Inc, F N B Corp, CBTX Inc, First Busey Corp, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, sells OneMain Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, LendingClub Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,412,088 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 3,247,710 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,165,455 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 491,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,057,897 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.25%

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 226,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in FinWise Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 948,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 154,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in QuinStreet Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 354,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 244.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 887,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in F N B Corp by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $12.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,039,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CBTX Inc by 318.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 843,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,744,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,056,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 475.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 283,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,333,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 45.25%. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,057,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,165,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 82.5%. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 226,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 64.24%. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 709,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Century Communities Inc by 70.23%. The sale prices were between $61 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $71.76. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 188,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.