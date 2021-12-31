M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, REE Automotive, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: REE, NVMI, GIACU, ARBE, MNSO, GOGO, TNDM, KN, DNOW, UPLD, INN, HRI, MDB, SE, ZS, INSP, PLAN, SWAV, HII, DOW, CRWD, FVRR, NET, DDOG, PGNY, ASAN, BSY, VNT, PUBM, ABNB, APR, SGFY, IS, CZOO, CPA, KSS, JNPR, HCSG, HLIT, FFIV, EXEL, RE, EOG, MRVL, CRL, CE, EAT, AZO, AN, APH, UHAL, HCA, NTAP, NSC, OXM, PBH, O, POOL, TOL, WLK, ZION, LULU, IGT, DG, TRGP, WD, AOS,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, REE Automotive, Franco-Nevada Corp, Autohome Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 448 stocks with a total value of $38.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 1,222,329 shares, 56.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85% Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 1,717,614 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,020,215 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.61% Linde PLC (LIN) - 187,775 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78% Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,716,679 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,368,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Nova Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,954,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Arbe Robotics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 243,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 57,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 142.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,434,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $145.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,590,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 163.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,009,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 139,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 259703.81%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $155.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,512,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.61%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,020,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 92.33%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 255,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 96.58%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.79%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2754.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 33,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.48%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2749.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.