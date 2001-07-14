Leading Technology Players Join Mastercard Send Partner Program to Drive Innovation in Digital Payments for Customers

Mastercard today announces the first 16 technology partners to join the Mastercard+Send+Partner+Program, a new program for banks, financial technology providers and system integrators to help them deliver more convenient and secure real-time digital payments to their customers. This innovative program allows these providers to quickly embed end-to-end real-time payments into their customer journeys using Mastercard Send, to help them meet growing consumer expectations for speed, choice and security.

In a world where people increasingly expect to pay and get paid how they want, and instantly, Mastercard Send enables people and organizations to send and receive money in real-time around the world. It is designed to help banks, businesses and digital players modernize the way they send payments so that they can provide their customers with increased control over their finances, while they benefit from greater customer acquisition and retention.

Mastercard Send supports a wide variety of use cases to benefit consumers, banks and government bodies – demonstrating the broad appeal and applicability of Mastercard’s capabilities. Working with hundreds of customers around the world including governments, banks, and global marketplaces, the number of use cases continues to grow across healthcare, gaming, B2B payments and crypto wallet cash outs – ranging from paying out emergency relief funds and insurance disbursements, to on-demand wages for gig economy workers.

The initial partners to join the program are Adyen, AptPay, Checkout.com, Cognizant, Fenige, Green+Dot, Ingo+Money, KyckGlobal, Opentech, OpenText, Oracle, PayPal, Stripe, TabaPay, Transcard and Verestro.

More partners will be announced throughout 2022 and Mastercard will collaborate with these leading technology partners to enhance functionality and accelerate deployment of Send across global markets.

Partners will be provided with turnkey resources and additional benefits to facilitate world-class digital payment experiences including:

Go-to-market collaboration – supported with business and sales enablement through referral agreements, as well as participating in additional sales and marketing opportunities.

– supported with business and sales enablement through referral agreements, as well as participating in additional sales and marketing opportunities. Training & insights – access to industry insights and training sessions to help make informed business decisions. They can also participate in regional forums with insight from Mastercard and partners around value and product propositions as well as market priorities.

– access to industry insights and training sessions to help make informed business decisions. They can also participate in regional forums with insight from Mastercard and partners around value and product propositions as well as market priorities. Technical support – provided with full end-to-end technical, solution and product support.

– provided with full end-to-end technical, solution and product support. Industry expertise and positioning – access to Mastercard’s product and market expertise as well as benefitting from its scale and speed-to-market capabilities.

– access to Mastercard’s product and market expertise as well as benefitting from its scale and speed-to-market capabilities. Mastercard+Engage – qualified partners will be invited to join the Mastercard Developers global partner network, Engage, to bundle products and services so they are better equipped to meet customers’ needs. Through the network, partners will gain access to Mastercard solutions, be connected to Mastercard customers and receive additional promotional opportunities, access to technical and product education, and use of the Engage qualification mark.

Liz Oakes, Executive Vice President, Send, Mastercard, said: “Payment solutions need to provide convenient options and reflect the increasingly complex global world we all live in. Consumers expect speed, choice and security wherever they interact so offering convenient, innovative ways to pay and get paid is essential. Our Send Partner Program will ensure our partners have the ongoing support they need to embed real-time payment services into the heart of their product offering and provide millions more people with secure, convenient and faster ways to pay and get paid. We are excited to be supporting our initial 16 partners and look forward to welcoming more to the Program over the coming months.”

Together, Mastercard and its partners will focus collaboration efforts to bring best in class digital payment solutions to market by embedding real-time payments into the digital customer journey. For example, Oracle and Mastercard partnered to create Civic+Assist, a comprehensive solution to enable public sector organizations to disburse aid quickly, safely and securely – ensuring people in need are able to get financial support, fast. Additionally, AptPay has recently announced it will be launching smartSEND, enabling casinos and online gaming sites to instantly disburse winnings into bank accounts, prepaid cards and/or mobile wallets using Mastercard Send, providing winners with more convenient, immediate access to their money.

Mastercard Send is an integral part of Mastercard’s mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple and accessible. Together with Mastercard Cross-Border Services, customers are able to reach more than 100 countries and 50 currencies, and access more than 90% of the world’s population through a single, secure global platform. For example, OpenText integrates with both Send and Cross-Border Services to ensure that customers and partners can quickly enable the secure exchange of digital payments globally – removing lengthy delays or uncertainty over international payments.

For more information on the Mastercard Send Partner Program, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fb2b.mastercard.com%2Fmastercard-send%2Fpartner-program or email [email protected]

Quotes from partners:

Shams Syed, Chief Executive Officer, AptPay, said: “AptPay is redefining the way we look at payments. Creating a multi-rail processing HUB for sending/receiving funds instantly, paying vendors, cross-border disbursements and conducting Anti-Money Laundering checks is all part of our ubiquitous offering. By becoming enablers through Mastercard Send’s Program, it not only gives us access to a plethora of services but also supports our business and customers at a global scale through this partnership.”

Vladi Artopé, Head of Financial Partnerships at Checkout.com, said: “Checkout.com’s Payouts solution powers leading global businesses to quickly and securely move money to businesses and consumers around the world - all through a single integration. We are proud to continue accelerating the availability of Send as a partner of Mastercard -- to merchants in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and future global markets. Together we are helping businesses across industries meet the rising demand for real-time payments.”

Rustin Carpenter, Cognizant’s Vice President-Global Payments Solution Leader, said: “Cognizant Banking & Financial Services help companies accelerate their adoption of digital real-time payments, meeting the growing demands of customers looking to transition from more traditional cash and paper check methods. We are excited to be partnering with Mastercard on this journey, as they are a true digital payments pioneer.”

Szymon Borowiecki, CEO at Fenige.com, said: “Instant, reliable, and simple international money transfers – these are the requirements of the customers in 2022. At Fenige we provide a flexible white-label solution for all Business-to-Consumer and Consumer-to-Consumer scenarios. With inhouse KYC, AML, risk and compliance processes we provide a one-stop shop for businesses and PSPs across various industries and geographies. For years Mastercard solutions, including Send, have been at the core of our activity and we look forward to being a part of its partner program and the value it will bring."

Brandon Thompson, EVP of Retail, Tax and Paycard, Green Dot, said: “At Green Dot, our mission is to give all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably and with confidence – both directly and through the wide range of companies we serve. We’re thrilled to join the Mastercard Send Partner Program and empower more businesses, employees, gig workers and customers with safe, reliable, real-time payments.”

Drew Edwards, Founder & CEO, Ingo Money, said: “Ingo Money is truly unique in its offering of omni channel money-in money-out capabilities, servicing some of the largest fintechs and Fortune 500 companies to enable Money Mobility from and to all form factors including cards, accounts, checks, cash and wallets within our clients’ digital experiences. Ingo moves money safely by leveraging best in class risk management including our market wide database of good and bad actors. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Mastercard as we continue to lead the market in gateway reach into the consumer’s wallet.”

Mark Brodbeck, Chief Marketing Officer at KyckGlobal said: “KyckGlobal empowers businesses sending business-to-consumer payments with a robust array of payment flavors from a single point of reconciliation that delights payees everywhere with speed and choice. Membership in the Mastercard Send Partner Program adds tremendous value to the KyckGlobal solution, as the Mastercard brand is synonymous with security and reliability around the world.”

Stefano Andreani, CEO, Opentech.com said: "Both Mastercard Send and Mastercard Cross-Border APIs are embedded into OpenPay+Send, a ready-to-use but customizable product that can be quickly deployed without requiring complex integration. It allows any bank or card issuer to enter a business with unprecedented growth perspectives and, since used by major European banks for more than two years, it is a mature solution backed by the underlying reliability of Mastercard services."

Kristina Lengyel, Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions at OpenText, said: “There is a growing need for business-to-business digital payment solutions to address big changes in how customers source and pay their suppliers. In partnering with Mastercard, we are extending OpenText’s superior B2B integration services to ensure that customers and partners can quickly enable the secure exchange of digital payments globally.”

Rob Tarkoff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience, said: “Civic Assist was created to better disburse social and economic assistance so those in need of help can get it fast. Through our partnership with Mastercard, we created an automated solution to help manage the complexities of eligibility, verification, and transfer of funds that can be replicated across communities. Together, Mastercard and Oracle have already helped the City of Los Angeles disburse $36 million in emergency funds to its citizens via its Angeleno Card program.”

Manoj Verma, CRO and Cofounder of TabaPay said: “TabaPay, the leading instant money movement platform, enables secure, reliable and lower cost instant payments for Fintech innovators. Our unified API stitches together a unique mix of banking partners, networks, and payment solutions/modalities to serve the ever-growing payment needs of Fintechs around the world. As we continue to enter new global markets, Mastercard Send will help us improve the instant money movement experience for our clients, and their customers around the world.”

Chris M. Fuller, President, Transcard, said: “Transcard is excited to embed Mastercard Send in our SMART Suite family of payment solutions. Send is an important part of Transcard’s strategy to transform the way that businesses make, manage, and receive payments in today’s digital world.”

Krzysztof Drzyzga, CEO, Verestro, said: “Mastercard Send is an important part of Verestro card-to-card money transfer solutions. Thanks to its unified global approach it’s becoming our core offering in multiple markets Verestro’s on and can be easily implemented by any Money Transfer Organization, bank or fintech via Verestro software.”

