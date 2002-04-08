Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results Conference Calls

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 before market open on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

By dialing:





Entity Date Time (ET) Telephone Number (North America) Telephone Number (International) Conference Code Teekay February 24, 2022 11:00 a.m. 1 888 204 4368 1 647 794 4605 8537520 Teekay Tankers February 24, 2022 12:00 p.m. 1 888 254 3590 1 647 484 0478 9503550

By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $2 billion, comprised of approximately 55 conventional tankers and other marine assets. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 47 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers, 13 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has three time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact: