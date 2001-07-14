Cepton, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell Today

Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance+MMT%26reg%3B+lidar+solutions, announced that the Company will hold its opening bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq today on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Cepton started its public listing on Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11, 2022. In celebration of this key milestone, Cepton CEO and Co-founder Dr. Jun Pei will ring the opening bell alongside CTO and Co-founder Dr. Mark McCord, as well as co-CEOs from the Company’s SPAC partner Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., George Syllantavos and Akis Tsirigakis. They will also be joined by Cepton team members and representatives from strategic partners, investors and advisors.

“By ringing the Nasdaq bell today, we will not only open trading for the day, but also open a new era of innovation driven towards the goal of making lidar a mainstream automotive sensor technology,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton CEO. “I am thrilled to be joined by the physical and virtual presence of my talented colleagues and those who have supported us throughout all stages of Cepton’s growth. I’m excited about our journey ahead as a public company, and we remain steadfast in our mission of bringing safe and autonomous transportation to everyone.”

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

