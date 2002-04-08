Lee Enterprises Releases New Investor Presentation

Describes Lee’s Successful Digital Transformation, Track Record of Value Creation and Significant Upside Potential



Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Lee’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated ( LEE) (“Lee” or the “Company”) today released a detailed presentation to investors ahead of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 10. The presentation outlines Lee’s Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, which is delivering strong results and positions Lee to drive more than $435 million of recurring, sustainable digital revenue by 2026. It also highlights the strength and diverse skills and perspectives of the Lee Board of Directors. The presentation encourages Lee shareholders to vote for the re-election of three critical members of Lee’s leadership team, including Lee’s Chairman, Lead Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation, as well as additional information related to Lee’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, can be found at https://investors.lee.net/2022-annual-meeting.

Lee’s Board urges shareholders to protect their investment by voting “ FOR ” the Board’s three nominees using the WHITE proxy card.

If you have any questions or require any assistance in voting your shares, please contact Lee’s proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali LLC

509 Madison Avenue Suite 1206

New York, NY 10022

Shareholders Call Toll Free: 800-662-5200

Banks, Brokers, Trustees, and Other Nominees Call Collect: 203-658-9400

Email: [email protected]

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee’s newspapers have average circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy website, including acquisitions, reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee’s markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

