Zahn Dental Announces $150,000 Commitment to Feeding America

Zahn Dental, the U.S. dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), today announced a commitment of $150,000 to Feeding America®, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. Zahn’s support will help Feeding America continue to ensure communities facing food insecurity have access to nutrition so they can enjoy healthier lives.

Recognizing senior citizens may have chronic conditions that put them at risk for malnutrition, Zahn’s support will specifically help food banks serve seniors. In addition to Zahn’s contribution, its supplier partners – 3Shape, DESS, Dentsply Sirona, Desktop Health, Keystone Industries, Kulzer, Myerson, Roland DG, and Sierra Dental – have contributed to further advance Feeding America’s hunger relief activities. For suppliers, dental laboratory technicians, practitioners, and communities at large, who would like to make a donation to Feeding America, click here. For every dollar raised, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation will match up to $10,000.

“Thank you, Feeding America, for giving us an opportunity to align our purpose-driven mission of ‘helping health happen’ with yours, and supporting the needs of society,” said Rita Acquafredda, President, Global Laboratory Business, Zahn Dental. “In addition to helping improve access to nutrition among seniors, we are committed to helping this vulnerable population understand the link between good oral health and overall health. We are grateful to our supplier partners for their continued partnership, and look forward to working with the dental community to help give seniors a smile with enhanced access to oral health care.”

According to Feeding America, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children and more than five million seniors, face food insecurity. Due to the pandemic, the number of people at risk of hunger has increased, leaving more people challenged to put food on the table. In addition, more seniors are suffering from chewing and nutritional deficiencies due to lack of access to routine dental care.

“Feeding America is grateful to Zahn for harnessing its network to help raise critical funds and supporting the fight to end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “With Zahn’s support, we can continue to help make a meaningful impact for underserved communities across the country, and more specifically, help seniors who often suffer from dental issues, impairing their ability to eat, and hindering their ability to meet nutritional needs.”

In addition to supporting Feeding America and helping seniors maintain proper nutrition, Zahn plans to continue the Company’s commitment to enhance access to oral health by identifying communities where seniors are most in need of oral health, and collaborating with the dental industry to provide dentures. In response to the White House's call to action to help vulnerable Holocaust survivors age with dignity and support, Henry Schein launched The+Alpha+Omega-Henry+Schein+Cares+Holocaust+Survivors+Oral+Health+Program in 2014. Since then, the program has served more than 1,600 Holocaust survivors and provided donated care valued at $4.2 million. By increasing Holocaust survivors' access to oral care, the program seeks to significantly enhance their overall quality of life.

For more information about Zahn’s support of Feeding America and how to donate to Feeding America, visit www.zahndental.com%2Ffeedingamerica. Zahn customers are also encouraged to contact their local sales consultant for more information.

About Zahn Dental

Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, Inc., is a leading distributor to dental laboratories in North America, and a leading distributor of removable prosthetic teeth. The business offers integrated solutions, cost-effective innovative products, breakthrough technologies and value-added services designed to enhance laboratory workflows, efficiency and profitability. Zahn Dental offers end-to-end solutions for dental laboratories, including CAD/CAM equipment, digital materials, and traditional core supplies, supported by best-in-class technical service, training, and education for laboratories of all sizes.

Laboratories can rely on Zahn's highly trained specialists, consultants and representatives to deliver innovative technologies and materials that will help them thrive and succeed in the dental lab industry.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006194/en/