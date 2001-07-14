Ryder to Host 2022 Investor Day

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and commercial fleet+management solutions, announces it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, contingent on health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez, Ryder CFO John Diez, and other members of the executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy, growth drivers, and financial objectives, as well as key initiatives related to innovation and operational excellence. The event will include formal presentations with multiple Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to health and safety considerations and space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and registration is required.

A live webcast will be available on https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com at the start of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including expectations with respect to our liquidity position, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

