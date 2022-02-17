S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Enhanced RatingsDirect® on S&P Capital IQ Pro Platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced the launch of RatingsDirect on its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, that provides its customers a robust workflow solution for efficient credit risk analysis as the official source for credit ratings and research from S&P Global Ratings. The reinvented RatingsDirect gives market participants the tools to assess and monitor the credit risk of entities, sovereigns, securities and credit markets.

RatingsDirect on S&P Capital IQ Pro features the following new and enhanced offerings:

New intuitive search function powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that improves findability and navigation as well as enables users to search seamlessly across S&P Global Ratings credit ratings data and research. Users can easily find research, commentary, criteria, data and insights on issuers, sectors and markets.





Enhanced design and user experience with advanced visualization and discovery tools that help users streamline their daily workflows with mobile ready navigation. Users can filter ratings distribution charts by a variety of categories, including sector, region, issuance type, etc. Customers can also set customized alerts to stay on top of ratings actions, research updates, news and market movements, as they happen.





Expanded and robust content includes new company and country profile pages with full credit overviews, access to scores underlying the credit rating, the ratings outlook and timeline, upside and downside scenarios, criteria, environmental, social and governance (ESG) content, and more.

"The new RatingsDirect on S&P Capital IQ Pro builds on S&P Global Market Intelligence's deep expertise in data and analytics coupled with S&P Global Ratings' legacy in highly proprietary credit ratings and research content," said Whit McGraw, Global Head of Credit & Risk Solutions of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This new solution gives our customers an essential view into credit risk while enhancing their overall platform experience and providing them with extensive credit ratings and research to help them make informed decisions with conviction."

Additional content, data and insights such as ESG Credit Indicators and new analytical models will continually be integrated and added onto RatingsDirect on S&P Capital IQ Pro on an ongoing basis.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

