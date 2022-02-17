Planting Hope Debuts New Product Lines at Natural Products Expo West 2022

Full lineup of brands and products showcased plus brand new product launches, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk creamers, the latest flavors from RightRice® and RightRice® Risotto, new Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips plant-based dairy flavors, and new single-serving Veggicopia® Greek green and kalamata snack olives

Planting Hope will have two booths #N1138 and #5194, both with full product lineups, and both serving complimentary sesamemilk lattes made with the new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to debut the Company's new product lines at the Natural Products Expo West 2022 ("Expo West"), which will run March 9-12, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

"After a three-year break, we are thrilled to back at Expo West, showcasing a suite of new products from all of our brands," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Innovation is part of our DNA and we are continuing to build a platform of pantry-staple products for flexitarian consumers embracing plant-based foods. We are excited to introduce our latest products to a network of leading retailers, vendors, and brokers who will be attending Expo West, the largest trade show in North America focused on natural and healthy products."

Planting Hope will showcase its full lineup of brands and products at Expo West in two booths, one in the main hall (#5194) and one in the North building (#N1138), including the following new product lines:

Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® will debut Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk creamers, available in both refrigerated bottles (473 ml/16 oz) and shelf-stable Tetra Pak (330 ml/11.9 oz), in three flavors: Original Unsweetened, Vanilla Unsweetened, and Hazelnut Unsweetened. These new creamers compliment the full Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk lineup, including three refrigerated non-GMO sesamemilk flavors in 48 oz bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Chocolate Hazelnut); six shelf-stable non-GMO sesamemilk 1L cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut); and the new Barista Blend sesamemilk in shelf-stable 1L cartons, specially formulated for performance in hot and cold beverages.

RightRice®

RightRice® will debut new flavors: Mediterranean and Smokey Southwest, Risotto Roasted Garlic, and special edition holiday flavors in Brown Butter Sage and Holiday Stuffing.

Mozaics™

Mozaics™ will debut two new "plant-based dairy" flavors, which will be revealed at the trade show.

Veggicopia®

Veggicopia® will debut new single-serving Greek green and kalamata snack olives that have extended shelf-life and require no refrigeration.

Natural Products Expo West 2022

Expo West is the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products in North America. For this event, Expo West has over 2,700 exhibitors registered and anticipates total attendees to be between 55,000 and 60,000, of which 60% are expected to be retail buyers. The show provides a valuable opportunity for in-person discovery, drawing buyers from both big box and small independent retailers, who are seeking the latest products in organic and natural foods, clean beauty and home products, and supplements and ingredients.

Planting Hope will have two booths at Expo West:

Booth #N1138 (North building/new innovation hall) is open (all times in PST): Wednesday, March 9 th from noon-6 p.m. Thursday March 10 th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday March 11 th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Booth #5194 (main building/hall E) is open (all times in PST): Thursday March 10 th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday March 11 th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 12 th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk

Vegan

A complete source of protein: 8 grams of protein per serving (complete protein = contains all nine of the essential amino acids that humans need to obtain from food sources)

An excellent source of vitamin D and calcium

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association

The Unsweetened flavors contain 0 grams of sugar and are keto-friendly

RightRice® Veggie Rice

New flavours include: RightRice®Mediterranean and Smokey Southwest RightRice®Risotto Roasted Garlic Special edition holiday flavors: RightRice® Brown Butter Sage RightRice® Risotto Holiday Stuffing

10 grams of complete, plant-based protein

5 grams of fiber

Almost 40% less net carbohydrates than a bowl of white rice

Vegan

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Simple ingredients: lentils, chickpeas, peas, rice, and seasoning

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies

Popped (not fried!) and full of flavor (Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa)

3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No cholesterol or trans fats; half the fat of kettle potato chips or veggie straws

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Vegan - certified plant-based by the Plant Based Foods Association

Non-GMO Project Verified

Veggicopia™ Veggie Snacks

Greek green and kalamata snack olives Locally harvested, cured, and packaged Brine-free, an ideal on-the-go snack Minimally processed, simple ingredients, including kosher vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and a touch of salt No food coloring or preservatives Natural source of antioxidant nutrients with a low glycemic index: just 1 gram of carbs per bag! Gluten-free, certified Kosher Cured in wine vinegar, Greek olives are paleo-friendly and a great option for people on Whole 30 or Ketogenic diets 35-60 calories per pack

Veggie dip cups Available in three flavors: Original Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Black Bean Dip Shelf-stable for up to 24 months 4-5 grams of plant protein per cup Vegan Certified Gluten-Free Certified Kosher



Planting Hope Engages Financial Research & Publication Ltd.

Planting Hope is at the initial stages of investigating the opportunities to expand into the European market and the Company has engaged Financial Research & Publication Ltd., a London-based consulting & media firm, to provide the Company with strategic consulting, brand media, and business development services for the European market. The engagement is effective February 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022 for a total fee of 500,000 Euros.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

