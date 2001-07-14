Columbia Care Brings Award-Winning Cannabist Retail Experience to New York; Celebrates Rebrand of Brooklyn Dispensary

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that its Brooklyn Heights location, located at 44 Court Street, is the first of its four dispensaries in New York to complete the transition to Cannabist, the Company’s new retail experience.

“We are thrilled to bring the industry-leading Cannabist experience to New York, especially on the heels of the expanded patient access regulations announced by the Office of Cannabis Management,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “We are proud to be able to offer the highest quality cannabis products, the best customer service, and an approachable dispensary experience featuring innovative technology solutions. New York is a transformational state for the cannabis industry and we are well prepared to serve both the growing medical community and potential adult use market as those conversations around the adult use program implementation continue. We are thankful to the OCM, local officials, and the Borough of Brooklyn for their continued support in this important market, and look forward to furthering our Cannabist footprint in New York and beyond in 2022.”

Cannabist Brooklyn features a product assortment that includes 41 whole and ground flower options, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vapes and a curated selection of hemp CBD products. The dispensary will also carry the Company’s own product brands, including Seed & Strain, Classix and Triple Seven, pending regulatory approval.

As one of ten existing Registered Organizations, Columbia Care intends to add an additional four medical dispensaries in New York, for a total of eight dispensaries in the state, three of which will be co-located with adult-use, pending regulatory approval. The Company has a cultivation facility in Rochester and had its first harvest in December at its Riverhead greenhouse facility, one of the largest cultivation and production sites on the east coast. Columbia Care was also the first operator to offer whole flower to the growing number of patients in New York in October+2021. The Company also provides product through wholesale channels to other Registered Organizations across the state, with its product available on more than 85% of retail shelves.

The store will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebration at the dispensary today.

For more information, please visit www.gocannabist.com%2Fbrooklyn.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

