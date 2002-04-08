Intellia Therapeutics Announces Two Upcoming Investor Events in February 2022

Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results – February 24, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis – February 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ( NTLA, Financial), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that it will be hosting two virtual investor events in February.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings – February 24, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Intellia will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

To join the call, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.

Please visit this link for a simultaneous live webcast of the call.

NTLA-2001 Interim Clinical Data Update – February 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Intellia will present additional interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 in patients with transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The event will include a presentation by Ed Gane, MBChB, MD, FRACP, MNZM, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit at Auckland City Hospital and an investigator in the ongoing NTLA-2001 Phase 1 study, along with members of Intellia’s management team.

To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at www.intelliatx.com.



A replay of the events will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at www.intelliatx.com for at least 30 days following the event.

About NTLA-2001

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2001 could potentially be the first single-dose treatment for ATTR amyloidosis. NTLA-2001 is the first investigational CRISPR therapy candidate to be administered systemically, or through a vein, to edit genes inside the human body. Intellia’s proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which carries out the precision editing. Robust preclinical data, showing deep and long-lasting transthyretin (TTR) reduction following in vivo inactivation of the target gene, supports NTLA-2001’s potential as a single-administration therapeutic. Intellia leads development and commercialization of NTLA-2001 as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

