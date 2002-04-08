FTI Consulting Named #1 Professional Services Firm on Forbes List of America's Best Employers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, recognized as the top Professional Services firm.



Among the 1,000 employers recognized across 25 different industry sectors, FTI Consulting was ranked 21st in the midsize employer category. FTI Consulting was ranked first among 28 professional services firms in the United States.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “This recognition by Forbes to me reflects the strides we have made in attracting talented people to this firm and creating an environment in which they can thrive and help others thrive, and, in so doing, collectively allow us to deliver powerfully for our clients.”

The announcement follows FTI Consulting being named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth consecutive year in 2021, recognized in 11 sectors and functional areas, as well as to Forbes’ America’s Best PR Firms list in 2021. The firm also was named to Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For list for the fourth consecutive year in 2021.

To compile its list of America’s Best Employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

