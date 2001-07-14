Walmart Inc. net sales exceed $150 billion in Q4

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Fourth-quarter highlights:

Company delivers strong holiday results globally. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 0.5%, negatively affected by $10.2 billion due to divestitures.

Strong sales in Walmart U.S. with market share gains in grocery. eCommerce sales grew 1% and 70% on a two-year stack.

Competitive pricing remains in focus globally. Consolidated gross profit rate up 10 bps; 54 bps in Walmart U.S.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 10.4%, and 21.2% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 9.1%.

Walmart International net sales were $27.0 billion, a decrease of $7.9 billion, or 22.6%, negatively affected by $10.1 billion due to divestitures. China, Mexico and Flipkart delivered strong growth.

Navigated higher supply chain costs and pandemic-related challenges well, while executing strategic initiatives. Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was relatively flat.

Consolidated operating income was $5.9 billion, an increase of 7.3%. Adjusted operating income increased 5.9%. Both were negatively affected by about 60 basis points due to divestitures.

Company prioritizes in-stock levels. Inventory up 26% globally; 28% in the U.S., affected by higher cost of goods, mix, and higher in-transit shipments.

Full-year highlights:

Total revenue was $572.8 billion, up 2.4%, negatively affected by $32.7 billion related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 1.6% to $568.2 billion.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 6.4% and 15.0% on a two-year stack.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 11.0% and 90% on a two-year stack.

Robust growth in marketplace and fulfillment services in the U.S., Mexico and India. Added approximately 20,000 new sellers to the U.S. marketplace.

Global advertising business reached $2.1 billion as the company’s flywheel accelerates. In the U.S., active advertisers using Walmart Connect increased 136%.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 9.8% and 21.6% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 11.3%.

Walmart International net sales decreased 16.8%, negatively affected by approximately $32.6 billion related to divestitures.

The company generated $24.2 billion in operating cash flow and returned $15.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

GAAP EPS of $4.87; Adjusted EPS of $6.46.

Repurchased $9.8 billion in shares for the fiscal year, representing around 50% of the $20 billion authorization announced last year.

