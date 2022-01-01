Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Ohio

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Ohio have seen growing deployments of the Enphase® Energy System powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as more and more Ohio residents look for reliable home backup solutions.



Ohio has been a proving ground for the clean energy transition, steadily growing its residential battery capacity year over year. Forecasts estimate deployments will grow six-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Our customers are looking for the best complete home energy solutions available on the market,” said Zach Wieber, director of operations and partner at Icon Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “Whether they are looking to live more sustainably, gain energy independence, bolster energy resilience, or save money on their electricity bills, Enphase’s sophisticated, comprehensive home energy system can meet their needs.”

“The Enphase IQ Battery and IQ Microinverters help to overcome grid volatility and provide a backstop for households when they need it most,” said Keith Dimoff, general manager at Ecohouse Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “We like Enphase products because they offer a best-in-class solution that enables homeowners to make and use their own power, no matter if the grid is down or there is no sunlight.”

​​

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Home batteries are an emerging technology that can provide increasingly important peace-of-mind for households,” said Antonio Ranieri, founder and president at Solar Is Freedom, an Enphase Silver installer. “Enphase offers a premier solar and battery energy solution so that households can claim control of their energy generation, battery storage, and daily usage, especially in the face of grow electricity costs.”

“Ohio has started to establish itself as a Midwest leader for the future of clean energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “The growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System across the state is a testament to our amazing installers and the unrivaled performance, safety, and durability of our microinverter-based solar and battery technology.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: