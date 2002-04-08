Ekso Bionics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.



A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com, or by clicking here. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3036 for domestic callers or 201-378-4919 for international callers.

A webcast replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month following the completion of the call.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

[email protected]