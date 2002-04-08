High Wire Networks Divests Non-Strategic Business Line

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc . (the “Company” or "High Wire") ( SGSI), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, has divested its 50 percent membership interest in JTM Electrical and Technology, LLC based in the Chicago Metropolitan area.

High Wire will receive:

$525,000 in cash

$200,000 upfront with the

remaining balance paid over 13 months

The Company will continue to focus on its national electrical and technology installation services, which align to High Wire’s Tech-enabled Services division.

“As mentioned previously, whether we are a buyer or seller, alignment to our long-term strategy of high-value services and recurring revenue streams is paramount,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. “We maintain laser focused on the execution of previously stated goals.”

The divestiture will have an impact on previously forecasted Q1 2022 revenue. The Company has not put forth an update at this time.

