SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

5 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163859/f174f05343

Contacts:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL64596&sd=2022-02-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2022-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301483970.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

