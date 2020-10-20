Strategic Resources Proposes to Extend Warrants

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic) proposes to extend the expiry date of previously issued warrants to purchase up to 3,585,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.55 per share. These warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed on October 20, 2020 and are scheduled to expire on April 20, 2022. If accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will extend the expiry date of the share purchase warrants to April 20, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the warrants will remain unchanged.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. ( TSXV:SR, Financial) is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

